General Motors (NYSE:GM) Halts Production at Two U.S. Manufacturing Plants due to Hurricane Helene

General Motors (GM), the largest U.S. automaker, has been forced to temporarily shutdown production at two U.S. factories due to impacts from Hurricane Helene.

Specifically, General Motors has halted production on several bestselling pick-up trucks and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), including the Chevrolet Tahoe, Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon. The two plants that have been shutdown are in Flint, Michigan and Arlington, Texas.

The company said the plants had to be closed because suppliers are having trouble getting motor vehicle parts to facilities in the wake of Hurricane Helene’s devastation. General Motors canceled shifts on October 3 and 4 at the two plants and has not said when they plan to restart production.

Trail of Destruction Impacts General Motors

Hurricane Helene made landfall in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Florida a week ago in what has been one of the most destructive hurricanes in recent years. At least 215 people were killed by Hurricane Helene and hundreds of other people are still missing.

General Motors isn’t the only business to have been disrupted by the hurricane. Several oil and natural gas producers operating in the Gulf of Mexico have also been force to temporarily halt operations. General Motors noted that its supply chains were also disrupted over the past week by the port strike along the U.S. eastern seaboard. That strike ended on the evening of October 3, taking some pressure off the automaker.

Is GM Stock a Buy?

The stock of General Motors has a consensus Moderate Buy rating among 16 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on nine Buy, four Hold, and three Sell recommendations made in the last three months. The average GM price target of $56.50 per share implies 23.43% upside potential from current levels.

Read more analyst ratings on GM stock

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.