General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Kicking the Dividend Can Down the Battery-Paved Road

By Stjepan Kalinic

As always throughout history, transitory periods have their winners and losers. As the EV race heats up, established automotive companies like General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) are doing their best to keep up the pace and stay relevant.

Yet, stock price remains range-bound, as it looks like the broad market doesn't trust in the turnaround.

Q4 Earnings Results

Non-GAAP EPS: US$1.35 (beat by US$0.20)

Revenue: US$33.58b (miss by US$660m)

Revenue Growth: -10.5% Y/Y

Other highlights

FY 2022 net income: US$9.4b – US$10.8b

EPS diluted-adjusted: US$6.25-US$7.25, vs. consensus US$6.93

Plan to produce 1 million EVs by 2025

The company won't be reinstating its dividend; instead, it plans to use the capital to boost its EV production. This includes a US$7b investment in four manufacturing sites in Michigan that will produce EV pickups and batteries and add 4,000 jobs in the area.

CEO Mary Barra noted that 1 million units in North America won't be enough to meet the demand and that they are planning to invest in a third EV truck plant.

Among the institutions, Citi was the biggest optimist with the price target for GM at US$100, citing surprisingly robust volume guidance for 2022.

Following Citi are RBC Capital Markets (Outperform, US$85) and Wedbush Securities (Outperform, US$85). This implies a potential 60% upside – unquestionably an optimistic target.

How Efficient is General Motors Company?

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way; it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for General Motors is:

18% = US$11b ÷ US$60b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The "return" refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.18 in profit.

Does General Motors Have A Good ROE?

By comparing a company's ROE with its industry average, we can quickly measure how good it is. The limitation of this approach is that some companies are quite different from others, even within the same industry classification. Looking at the image below, you can see General Motors has a lower ROE than the average (23%) in the Auto industry classification.

Unfortunately, that's not good enough. Yet, a low ROE is not always a bad thing, especially if the company has low leverage, as this still leaves room for improvement if the company were to take on more debt. A company with high debt levels and low ROE is a combination we like to avoid, given the risk involved.

How Does Debt Impact ROE?

Most companies need money to grow their profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the first and second cases, the ROE will reflect this use of cash for investment in the business. In the latter case, the use of debt will improve the returns but will not change the equity. Thus the use of debt can improve ROE, albeit along with additional risk in the case of stormy weather, metaphorically speaking.

Combining General Motors' Debt And Its 18% Return On Equity

General Motors uses a high amount of debt to boost returns, as it has a debt to equity ratio of 1.80. Undoubtedly, its ROE is decent, but the very high debt the company carries is not too exciting to see.

Debt increases risk and reduces options for the company in the future, so you generally want to see some good returns from using it. Furthermore, looking back 5 years, GM had a debt to equity ratio of 1.75 - meaning the debt has slightly increased over time.

Summary

While General Motors has a relatively modest P/E ratio of only 7.1, a closer look into the fundamentals shows why that is the case. The company is now pushing all-in on the EV turnaround, investing billions of dollars to adjust to the industry trends. Meanwhile, its returns are underwhelming, and analysts' future growth estimates fall behind the industry's averages.

Finally, debt remains a concern, mainly because the era of cheap money is ending. As the interest rates go up, this debt can become a significant drag.

ROE is just one piece of a bigger puzzle, since high quality businesses often trade on high multiples of earnings. The rate at which profits are likely to grow, relative to the expectations of profit growth reflected in the current price, must be considered, too. So I think it may be worth checking this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

If you would prefer to check out another company, one with potentially superior financials, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

