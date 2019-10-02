General Motors' New Pickups Powered a Ford-Beating Sales Gain

General Motors (NYSE: GM) said that its U.S. sales rose 6.3% in the third quarter from a year ago, powered by strong results for its all-new full-size pickups and continued strong demand for crossover SUVs. Year to date through September, GM's U.S. sales are down 0.8%.

GM's third-quarter sales gain outpaced the overall U.S. light-vehicle market, which was roughly flat versus the third quarter of 2018, according to figures from Automotive News. GM also handily outpaced archrival Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), which reported a 4.9% third-quarter sales decline on tight supplies of its new SUVs.

Here's a look at how GM's third-quarter sales result stacks up against its five largest-selling rivals in the United States.

Automaker Q3 2019 U.S. Sales Change vs. Q3 2018 General Motors 738,638 6.3% Toyota Motor 627,194 (9.9%) Ford Motor 580,251 (4.9%) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 565,034 0.1% Honda Motor 429,214 2.4% Nissan Motor 327,354 (4.8%)

Data sources: The various automakers mentioned above.

High and low points of GM's third-quarter sales report

The high points:

As mentioned above, sales of GM's all-new full-size pickup trucks appear to have finally hit their stride after a long production ramp up. Sales of the light-duty Chevrolet Silverado rose 18%, its upscale GMC Sierra light-duty counterpart rose 38%, and the heavy-duty versions of the Silverado and Sierra were both up by solid single-digit percentages.

Cadillac sales rose 7.2% in the third quarter. Sales of all of Cadillac's sedans were down sharply from a year ago, but the declines were more than offset by gains for the brand's crossovers and its big truck-based SUV, the Escalade.

More broadly, most of GM's revamped crossovers continued to post sales gains in the third quarter. Standing out: Chevrolet Traverse (up 25%), the midsize Buick Envision (up 39%), the small Buick Encore (up 18.5% and the brand's bestseller), and the GMC Acadia (up 51%). Sales of GM's bestselling crossover, the compact Chevrolet Equinox, rose 2.3%.

Sales of the battery-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV rose 22% from a year ago.

The low points:

Aside from the Chevrolet Bolt, most of GM's car models posted double-digit-percentage year-over-year sales declines. Two exceptions: Sales of the midsize Chevrolet Malibu rose 4.5% to 32,432, and sales of the Chevrolet Corvette sports care rose 2.7% to 4,766. An all-new 2020 Corvette is expected to begin arriving at dealers late in the fourth quarter.

Sales of GM's midsize pickups are sagging. The Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon were down 9.5% and 11.7%, respectively.

GM's new pickups did their part in the third quarter. Sales of the new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 rose 18%. Image source: General Motors.

The upshot: GM's sales team did its part

After a first half that was hurt by short supplies of the new pickups, this was a good quarter for GM's U.S. sales team. Not only did GM's overall sales gain outpace the market's, but that gain was driven by crossovers and the new full-size pickups, all high-margin products.

For GM investors looking ahead to third-quarter earnings, the wild card is obviously the ongoing nationwide strike against GM by the United Auto Workers. As of this writing, the strike hasn't ended -- and until it does, we shouldn't expect GM to give us any guidance as to the strike's effect on its bottom line.

There will be a lot to discuss when GM reports earnings on Oct. 29. But at least we know that the sales story in the U.S. was a good one this time around.

10 stocks we like better than General Motors

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Motors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

John Rosevear owns shares of Ford and General Motors. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.