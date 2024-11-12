General Motors Launches Three-row Cadillac VISTIQ Electric SUV

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) has launched the 2026 Cadillac VISTIQ, a luxury three-row SUV that expand its Cadillac luxury line.

"Cadillac continues to set the standard for American luxury. The introduction of VISTIQ will continue to propel us into the EV future," said John Roth, vice president, Global Cadillac. "With the addition of VISTIQ, Cadillac will be one of the only brands to offer an EV entry in every luxury SUV segment."

The SUV will start at $78,790. It will be sold globally, including in the U.S. and Canada, with production starting in early 2025 at General Motors' Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Tennessee.

The VISTIQ features advanced technology to enhance the luxury experience. The VISTIQ's dual motor all-wheel drive system ensures a powerful driving experience. It includes chassis damping control and an optional Air Ride Adaptive suspension. With a 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack, it delivers 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, offering an estimated range of 300 miles on a full charge.

It features a standard 23-speaker AKG Studio Audio system with Dolby Atmos and Super Cruise, a hands-free driver assistance technology. The SUV can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds using Velocity Max.

"From the start, it was our team's goal to deliver a three-row SUV that provides exhilarating performance and intuitive technology, wrapped in the brand's iconic design language," said Jeff MacDonald, North American chief engineer, Cadillac VISTIQ. "Bold, yet refined, the VISTIQ provides a comfortable ride while handling like a much smaller vehicle, delivering a sense of isolated precision."

