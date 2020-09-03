General Motors, Honda to form strategic alliance in N. America

Sept 3 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N and Japan's Honda Motor Co 7267.T have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a North American automotive alliance, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

The proposed alliance will involve selling a range of vehicles under each company's distinct brands and cooperation in research and development, General Motors said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.