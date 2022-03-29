General Motors (GM) Works on Organization & Leadership Change

General Motors GM has announced that it is setting up an organization called Commercial Growth Strategies and Operations to boost profitability as it ramps up efforts to switch gears to electric. The organization will be led by GM veteran executive Steve Hill who has been the vice president of Chevrolet since November 2019.



The new group will be responsible for GM Fleet, U.S. Sales Operations and EV Retail Innovation teams. It will work across GM's brands to focus on vehicle sales and bolster new business and revenues.



Hill’s able leadership saw Chevrolet launching several important products like the Corvette C8 and Bolt EUV, an SUV styling of the EV. It also unveiled 2024 Silverado EV, the first all-electric pickup from Chevrolet in January. However, Hill had to battle challenges of the global recall of the 2017-22 Bolt EVs and EUVs for potential fire risk. Despite this, the silver lining is that the Orion Assembly Plant, which builds the Bolt and has been non-functional since late last year, is scheduled to restart production on Apr 4.



GM has named Scott Bell to replace Hill as vice president of Global Chevrolet. Bell is currently president and managing director of GM Canada.



Bell has been proactive in undertaking significant investments in Canadian manufacturing operations. These include the reopening of Oshawa Assembly in Ontario to develop pickups and converting CAMI Assembly, Canada’s first large-scale EV plant, to produce BrightDrop’s electric delivery vans.



Marissa West, currently GM’s executive chief engineer for global midsize truck, medium-duty truck and van, will substitute Bell at GM Canada.



These leadership changes will be effective from Apr 1, 2022.



The company looks to double its annual revenues by 2030, with the lion’s share coming from its upcoming EVs, startup BrightDrop electric delivery trucks and OnStar Insurance and future software. The new appointments are expected to steer the company in that direction.



GM’s shares have lost 21% over the past year against the industry’s 22.9% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

