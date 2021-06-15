General Motors (GM) to Recall 282K+ Cars Over Flawed Airbag Light

General Motors GM is set to recall more than 282,429 new vehicles across its four 2021 brands over an airbag warning light failure.



Reportedly, the malfunctioning in the affected vehicles could prevent the airbag light from illuminating, failing to warn drivers about an issue with the deployment of the airbag in case of a crash. As a result, drivers might think that their airbag is working properly when it is not. Moreover, this could enhance the risk of injury in case of a vehicle accident as drivers might not receive adequate protection.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has approved the automaker’s request to recall the vehicles due to the software-related issue.



The affected vehicles are all vehicles that were manufactured in 2021, and include the Buick Envision, Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Corvette, Suburban and Tahoe, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL.



General Motors will inform the affected vehicle owners in late July. The malfunction can be resolved through an over-the-air software update without bringing the vehicle to a dealership or owners can have the service completed with a visit to a General Motors’ dealership. The company will provide the software update free of charge to the owners. The update will take about 15 minutes, during which time the vehicle cannot be driven.



The Detroit-based auto giant claims to have received 19 possible warranty claims due to the issue, but is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the malfunction. The reference number for this recall is N212338110. Owners can plug in the 17-digit vehicle identification number on the NHTSA’s website to determine if their vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.



Meanwhile, General Motors, peers of which include Tesla TSLA, Ford F and Volkswagen VWAGY, seems to be successfully navigating the global chip crunch, which has recently been troubling the auto sector. This is evident by the company’s recent plans to ramp up production and deliveries. In fact, the company is restarting two plants in Mexico, one in the United States, one in Canada, and another in South Korea, which had been closed in recent months because of the semiconductor shortage, a sign that the auto biggie is finding ways to manage through the plight.



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s hot-selling brands in America, like Chevrolet Silverado, Equinox and GMC Sierra, are driving its top line. Moreover, the company is committed to its goal of providing completely carbon-free transportation in the upcoming years and is boosting its electrification efforts to attain this target. The automaker’s strides in autonomous vehicle (AV) development also augur well for long-term growth. In fact, the automaker has committed more than $27 billion to electric vehicles and AV development with the goal of launching 30 new EV models by the end of 2025.



