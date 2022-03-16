General Motors (GM) to Deliver Cadillac's 1st Luxury EV Lyriq

General Motors GM is geared up to deliver its first electric vehicle (EV) model, Cadillac Lyriq, in May. The U.S. auto biggie will begin the production of its EV crossover on Mar 21, 2022.



With a starting price of $59,990, Lyriq is the first vehicle in a new lineup of electric cars and SUVs the brand plans to launch as part of its efforts to go all-electric by 2030. Cadillac Lyric was unveiled in August 2020 as GM’s first next-generation Ultium EV architecture looks to give a tough competition to top EV firms.



Although production of Lyriq will start shortly at a plant in Tennessee and the vehicle is expected to arrive at dealer lots by May, the raging chip crisis-led sporadic shutdowns are likely to dampen volumes. Despite this, GM noted that Cadillac is on track to start Lyriq production per plan.



The brand will start taking official customer orders for the vehicle starting May 19. It anticipates a raging buyer count for the vehicle as Cadillac has already received 233,000 hand-raisers for the Lyriq, but ascertaining the actual number of buyers is a matter of time.



It noted that 96% of Cadillac dealers are equipped with the right infrastructure to sell EVs by May.



Cadillac has downsized its dealer number in the United States as it aims to sell all EVs by 2030. Some dealers have opted to take a buyout than investing in the chargers, service lifts and other tools required to sell and service EVs.



The number of Cadillac dealers in the country has increased to 928 from 554 in four years.



The firm’s Digital Retail Platform, an online tool that provides customers with a platform to learn about, shop for and buy vehicles in Cadillac’s EV portfolio, will encompass all its dealers from the third quarter of 2022 to provide a holistic experience.



GM is looking forward to breaking major grounds with its trailblazing vehicle.



