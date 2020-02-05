General Motors (GM) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

An Earnings Beat: General Motors GM reported adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2019 as against the Zacks Estimate for loss of 11 cents. However, the bottom line declined 96.5% from the year-ago figure

Estimate Revision Trend & Surprise History: The stock had seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings being revised downward by 13 cents over the last 30 days.

Coming to earnings surprise history, the U.S. auto giant is on a solid footing, having gone past the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four reports, with the average positive surprise being 27%.

Revenues Miss: General Motors reported revenues of $30,826 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35,249 million. Moreover, the top line decreased from the year-ago figure of $38,399 million.

Key Stats: GM North America (GMNA) generated net sales and revenues of $22.7 billion in fourth-quarter 2019, down from $29.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2018.

GM International’s (GMI) net sales and revenues were $4.4 billion, declining from $4.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.

GM Financial generated net sales and revenues of $3.63 billion in the quarter under review, reflecting a rise from $3.59 billion recorded in the year-ago period.

GM Cruise generated net sales and revenues of $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Zacks Rank: Currently, General Motors carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

(You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.)

Check back later for our full write up on this General Motors earnings report later!

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.