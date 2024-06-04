General Motors (GM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, General Motors (GM) closed at $45.26, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.15% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.

Shares of the an automotive manufacturer witnessed a gain of 1.51% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 3.95% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of General Motors in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.59, reflecting a 35.6% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $44.94 billion, up 0.43% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.40 per share and revenue of $174.72 billion, indicating changes of +22.4% and +1.68%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.46% decrease. General Motors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, General Motors is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.87. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.77.

We can additionally observe that GM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

