General Motors (GM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Motors (GM) ended the recent trading session at $59.36, demonstrating a -3.23% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.

Shares of the an automotive manufacturer have appreciated by 6.22% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 21%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of General Motors will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 21, 2025. On that day, General Motors is projected to report earnings of $2.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.62%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $44.27 billion, reflecting a 9.19% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.44 per share and a revenue of $179.81 billion, signifying shifts of -10.94% and -4.07%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for General Motors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. General Motors is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, General Motors is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.5. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.36 for its industry.

It's also important to note that GM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.5.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

