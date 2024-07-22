Is General Motors (GM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has General Motors (GM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

General Motors is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 107 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. General Motors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GM has returned about 34.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -3.6%. This means that General Motors is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Honda Motor (HMC) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.7%.

Over the past three months, Honda Motor's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, General Motors belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.2% so far this year, so GM is performing better in this area.

Honda Motor, however, belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #205. The industry has moved -6.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track General Motors and Honda Motor. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.