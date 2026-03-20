General Motors (GM) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know

General Motors (GM) closed the most recent trading day at $72.81, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.01%.

The stock of an automotive manufacturer has fallen by 9.43% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of General Motors will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 28, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.64, indicating a 5.04% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $43.67 billion, indicating a 0.8% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.26 per share and revenue of $185.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.66% and +0.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.24% downward. At present, General Motors boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, General Motors is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.93, which means General Motors is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.