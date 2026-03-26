General Motors (GM) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

General Motors (GM) closed at $75.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.74% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.38%.

Shares of the an automotive manufacturer have depreciated by 7.06% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.68%, and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of General Motors in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 28, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.64, showcasing a 5.04% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $43.67 billion, reflecting a 0.8% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.26 per share and a revenue of $185.2 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.66% and +0.1%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for General Motors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% higher. General Motors is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, General Motors is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.25. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.32.

We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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