General Motors (GM) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Motors (GM) closed at $46.68, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.7%.

Shares of the an automotive manufacturer have depreciated by 0.9% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of General Motors will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.63, reflecting a 0.38% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $42.47 billion, showing a 1.26% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.51 per share and revenue of $179.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.58% and -4.41%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for General Motors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.59% increase. General Motors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Motors has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.1 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.9 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that GM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.78.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

