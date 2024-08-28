General Motors (GM) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw General Motors (GM) ending at $49.05, denoting a -0.41% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Shares of the an automotive manufacturer have appreciated by 11.35% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of General Motors in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.57, showcasing a 12.72% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $44.65 billion, up 1.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.94 per share and a revenue of $179 billion, signifying shifts of +29.43% and +4.16%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for General Motors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher within the past month. General Motors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, General Motors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.96, which means General Motors is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that GM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.49. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

