General Motors (GM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

General Motors (GM) closed the latest trading day at $44.67, indicating a -0.33% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the an automotive manufacturer had gained 3.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 7.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of General Motors in its upcoming release. On that day, General Motors is projected to report earnings of $2.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.72%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $44.65 billion, indicating a 1.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.94 per share and a revenue of $177.15 billion, indicating changes of +29.43% and +3.09%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. General Motors presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Motors has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.51 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.54.

We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

