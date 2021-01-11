General Motors (GM) Stirs Up EV Game, Revamps Brand Identity

General Motors GM recently announced that the company will roll out a new marketing campaign to underscore its commitment and renewed efforts to accelerate the mass adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).



The "Everybody In" marketing campaign is a call to action aimed at showcasing an EV movement that's all inclusive and accessible. Moreover, the company is revitalizing its brand identity as it remodels itself to deliver on a vision of creating a world of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.



Amid the heightening climate-change concerns, investors are constantly looking out for companies proving green transportation solutions. Auto giants like Tesla TSLA, Ford F and Volkswagen VWAGY have been head strong in their transition to EVs. In order to capitalize on the trending EV race, General Motors has unveiled this marketing campaign aimed at reflecting its commitment to the production and sale of EVs. The campaign will be initially rolled out in the United States and then the global markets.



The "Everybody In" campaign is focused on three major themes, which set a buoyant and inclusive tone for General Motors’ EV future. It promotes the adoption of EVs by a new league of buyers. It exhibits the Detroit-based automaker’s EV dominance, which encompasses the investment of $27 billion in EVs and autonomous vehicles through 2025 and the launch of 30 new EVs globally by the end of 2025. Apart from this, it underlines the range, performance and flexibility of its Ultium platform.



The company’s Ultium platform will be the base for its next-generation EV line-up, enabling everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles, including the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac LYRIQ. With the company slated to supply its Ultium battery platform to brands like Honda and Acura over the next few years, the Ultium brand will extend beyond General Motors’ own vehicle line-up.

New Makeover for General Motors

As part of the “Everybody In” campaign, General Motors unveiled a new GM logo, meant to amplify the automaker’s renewed commitment to the production and sale of electric vehicles. This is the fifth logo revision in the company’s 113 years of existence and is a new brand identity designed for a digital-first environment.



The new logo builds on the company’s robust heritage, while giving a more contemporary and vibrant look to the logo’s familiar blue square. It displays a color gradient of blue tones, intended to evoke the “clean skies of a zero-emissions future and the energy of the Ultium platform.”



The rounded edges and lower case font of the logo reflect a more accessible and inclusive feeling, and emit a less formal design trend in brand identity today. The underline of the “m” bonds to the previous GM logos as well as visually representing the Ultium platform, and the “m” is designed to the shape of an electrical plug.



The team of GM designers entrusted with creating the new logo considered how to balance the history and trust inherent to the existing design with the company’s vision for an electrified future. Furthermore, this logo expresses the creative and innovative mind set across the General Motors family globally.



In addition to the new logo and “Everybody In” campaign, the company will roll out a new GM.com site on Jan 11. The new site will outline the latest information about General Motors’ prospects across e-mobility, safety, citizenship, and the path to autonomous driving.

Indeed a New Year for GM

General Motors has always been at the forefront of the automotive revolution and is focused on its vision of an all-electric future.



The latest campaign and brand identity marks the beginning of a new era in the company’s history. The automaker is now equipped with solutions, capability, technology and scale to put everything needed to expedite its transition to EVs. In fact, the revamped brand identity and campaign are designed to reiterate its commitment to EVs and convince Wall Street, influencers, dealers, employees, and early adopters that the company is truly dedicated to an electrified future.



With two new EVs expected to be launched by the end of 2021, hopefully the New Year will kick-start a fresh chapter for General Motors, triggered by its new campaign and remodeled brand identity.



General Motors currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of General Motors have appreciated 23.1% over the past year, underperforming the industry’s 309.1% rally.

