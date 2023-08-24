General Motors (GM) Shuts Innovation Center & Cuts Jobs

General Motors Company GM is set to trim 940 workers after the closure of the Arizona IT Innovation Center. The news came a week after the legacy automaker announced that it had notified 200 engineers elsewhere about the termination of their positions.



The company notified 1,029 non-union employees at the Arizona IT Innovation Center about the job cut, followed by a company-wide email.



Per the email obtained by the Detroit Free Press, Stacy Lynett, vice president of Information and Digital Technology GM, wrote that the company decided to cease information and digital technology operations at the Arizona IT Innovation Center at the end of October. The move will help the company optimize its innovation center footprint and gain the efficiency and effectiveness it needs.



Lynett added that all information and digital technology jobs are being eliminated at the center to streamline operations and allow GM to focus on its growth areas. Laid-off employees can apply for other openings at the company and the company will provide outplacement support. Employees who have worked for at least one year will be eligible for a severance package.



Kevin Kelly, spokesperson GM, confirmed the job cuts and stated that some employees who work on vehicle software will be retained, while the company will let go of the rest of the 940 employees. He said that the purpose of closure is not cost-cutting but rather to streamline efficiencies.



Kelly said General Motors is rationalizing the number of IT innovation centers it has in the country. The company decided to retain 3 of the IT innovation centers. But, due to some redundancies in efficiency, the company decided to remove one of the centers.



Per General Motors’ website, The Arizona center, located in Chandler, which opened in 2014, supports the company’s IT needs, including web technologies, end-user applications, dealer and factory systems and vehicle technology.



Other IT centers of the company are located in Warren, Michigan; Austin, Texas and suburban Atlanta.



Per Lynett’s email, General Motors will be formulating a plan to transition some of the work done at the Arizona IT Center to other centers.

