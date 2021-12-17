General Motors (GM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.81, changing hands as low as $54.51 per share. General Motors Co shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GM's low point in its 52 week range is $40.0404 per share, with $65.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.12. The GM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

