General Motors (GM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.89, changing hands as high as $38.69 per share. General Motors Co shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GM's low point in its 52 week range is $31.46 per share, with $41.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.67.

