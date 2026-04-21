General Motors (GM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, General Motors (GM) closed at $79.17, marking a -1.7% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

The stock of an automotive manufacturer has risen by 6.37% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of General Motors in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 28, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.59, signifying a 6.83% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $43.67 billion, indicating a 0.8% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.44 per share and revenue of $185.2 billion, which would represent changes of +17.36% and +0.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for General Motors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.23% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. General Motors is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, General Motors is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.04.

Meanwhile, GM's PEG ratio is currently 0.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.