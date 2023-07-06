General Motors (GM) Second Quarter Sales Increase 19% Y/Y

General Motors Company GM reported a rise of 19% in U.S. vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same quarter of 2022. Last year, the automaker was struggling with sector-wide supply chain issues.



During the second quarter, GM sold 691,978 new vehicles, up from 582,401 vehicles during the second quarter of 2022 and 600,000 vehicles during the first quarter of 2023.



Per the auto industry forecasters, new vehicle sales in the United States have likely increased by 16% to 18% during the reported quarter on a year-over-year basis. For the full year 2023, Cox Automotive has increased new vehicle sales projections to 15 million units for the industry, up from 2022 sales of 13.9 million units.



During the first half of the year, General Motors sold 1,295,186 new vehicles. Its retail sales increased by 15%, whereas its GM Envolve business moved north by 30%. GM also retained its top spot as the country’s largest auto manufacturer for the first half of the year.



Year over year, sales of GM’s Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC increased by 17%, 15%, 48% and 18%, respectively.



During the first half of 2023, GM reported EV sales of 36,300 units or only 2.8% of total sales. The automaker anticipated producing 50,000 EVs during the first six months of the year and expects to produce 100,000 during the last six months. The same expectations were reiterated by the company’s spokesperson. They said that sales lag production due to logistics and inventory on dealer lots. Further details on the production will be discussed during GM’s second-quarter earnings on Jul 25.



The Chevrolet Bolt models that contributed to nearly 93% of total EV sales in the first half of the year will be discontinued later this year. The legendary automaker has been struggling to ramp up its EV productions.



Mary Barra, CEO of GM, said that slower-than-expected domestic battery production has constrained the output of new EVs.



During the next half of 2023, GM is set to launch new EV models, including Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck, Chevrolet Silverado EV RST First Edition, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevrolet Equinox EV, Cadillac CELESTIQ EV and Cadillac ESCALADE IQ EV.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GM currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Some other top-ranked players in the auto space are Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN and Li Auto, Inc. LI.



Allison Transmission manufactures fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. ALSN’s shares are up 34.6% year-to-date.



Allison has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM score of A. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 18.44%.



Li Auto, Inc. (LI) designs, develops, manufactures and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li’s shares are up 75.3% year-to-date.



Li Auto has a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM score of B. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 2,400%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.