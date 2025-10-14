General Motors (GM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

General Motors (GM) closed at $57.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.54% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.76%.

The an automotive manufacturer's stock has dropped by 5.65% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of General Motors in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 21, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.26, reflecting a 23.65% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $44.19 billion, down 9.37% from the prior-year quarter.

GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.45 per share and revenue of $180.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.85% and -3.86%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. General Motors is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, General Motors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.14, so one might conclude that General Motors is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that GM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.