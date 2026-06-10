General Motors (GM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

General Motors (GM) ended the recent trading session at $79.43, demonstrating a -5.17% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.62%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.87%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.98%.

The an automotive manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 9.58% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of General Motors in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 21, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.12, showcasing a 23.32% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $46.65 billion, down 0.99% from the year-ago period.

GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.85 per share and revenue of $185.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.23% and +0.13%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for General Motors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.42% upward. General Motors currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, General Motors is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.52. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.66.

It's also important to note that GM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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