General Motors (GM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw General Motors (GM) ending at $47.25, denoting a -0.88% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

The an automotive manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 4.84% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 9.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of General Motors in its upcoming release. On that day, General Motors is projected to report earnings of $2.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.99%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $45.37 billion, showing a 5.41% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.31 per share and revenue of $177.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.17% and -5.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. General Motors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, General Motors is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.12. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.43 for its industry.

One should further note that GM currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.28. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.08.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, positioning it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.