General Motors (GM) Q4 Earnings Beat on GMNA Unit Strength

General Motors GM reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68. Higher-than-expected revenues and profit from the North America segment led to the outperformance. The bottom line also surged from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.35 per share.

Revenues of $43,108 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41,313 million. The top line soared 28.3% from the year-ago figure of $33,584 million. The company recorded adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $3,799 million, higher than $2,839 million in the prior-year quarter.

The automaker’s share in the GM market was 9.2% in the reported quarter, up from the year-ago quarter’s 8.9%.

Segmental Performance

GM North America (GMNA) generated fourth-quarter net revenues of $35,471 million, up from $26,865 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2021. Also, revenues from the unit outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34,277 million. The region’s wholesale vehicle sales of 787,000 units increased from 579,000 units reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s operating profit came in at $3,654 million, increasing from $2,165 million witnessed in the year-earlier period. The segmental profit also beat the consensus mark of $3,367 million.

GM International’s (GMI) net revenues in the reported quarter came in at $4,319 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $3,451 million. The metric, however, fell short of the consensus mark of $4,479 million. The segment’s wholesale vehicle sales of 180,000 units increased from 163,000 units in the year-ago quarter. The unit reported an operating profit of $272 million, declining from the year-ago profit of $275 million. The metric also lagged the consensus mark of $288 million.

GM Financial generated net revenues of $3,277 million in the quarter, up from $3,232 million recorded in the year-ago period and came ahead of the consensus mark of $3,258 million. Also, the segment recorded an EBIT-adjusted operating profit of $775 million, down from $1,180 million and in line with the consensus mark.

GM Cruise recorded net revenues of $25 million in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the prior-year quarter’s level but missed the consensus mark of $49.84 million. The segment posted an operating loss of $524 million, wider than a loss of $349 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The reported loss also came in wider than the consensus mark of a loss of $445 million.

Financial Position

General Motors had cash and cash equivalents of $19,153 million as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $20,067 million as of Dec 31, 2021. The long-term automotive debt at the end of the quarter was $15,885 million compared with $16,355 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

General Motors’ automotive cash provided by operating activities amounted to $7,488 million during the quarter under review, down 20.2% year over year. The company recorded an adjusted automotive free cash flow of $4,460 million in fourth-quarter 2022, down 30.3% year over year.

2023 Guidance

For 2023, General Motors’ full-year net income is estimated in the band of $8.7-$10.1 billion. The adjusted EBIT forecast is in the range of $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected in the band of $6-$7. Adjusted automotive free cash flow is envisioned between $5 billion and $7 billion.

