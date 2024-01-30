General Motors (GM) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Fall Y/Y

General Motors GM reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12. The bottom line, however, decreased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.12. Revenues of $42.98 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.78 billion but decreased from $43.1 billion recorded in the year-ago period.



The U.S. auto giant recorded adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $1.75 billion, lower than $3.79 billion in the prior-year quarter. The automaker’s share in the GM market was 8.5% in the reported quarter compared with 9.1% in the year-ago quarter.

General Motors Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

General Motors Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | General Motors Company Quote

Segmental Performance

GM North America (“GMNA”) generated net revenues of $35.23 billion, down from $35.47 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2022. However, the figure outpaced our model projection of $33.2 billion on higher-than-expected deliveries. Wholesale vehicle sales in the GMNA unit totaled 782,000 units, down from 787,000 units reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure, however, surpassed our estimate of 748,000 units. The segment’s operating profit totaled $2.01 billion, down from $3.65 billion recorded in the year-earlier period. The metric also lagged our estimate of $2.66 billion due to EV inventory allowance adjustments and the strike’s impact.



GM International's (“GMI”) net revenues in the reported quarter amounted to $3.94 billion, down from the year-ago quarter’s $4.32 billion. The metric also missed our estimate of $4.32 billion due to lower-than-expected deliveries. The segment’s wholesale vehicle sales of 161,000 units decreased from 180,000 units in the year-ago quarter and also missed our projection of 176,000 units. GMI reported an operating profit of $269 million, which declined from the year-ago quarter's profit of $272 million and also lagged our estimate of $309.7 million.



GM Financial generated net revenues of $3.74 billion in the quarter, up from $3.28 billion recorded in the year-ago period and ahead of our prediction of $3.2 billion. The segment recorded an EBIT-adjusted operating profit of $707 million, down from $775 million recorded in the year-ago period. The metric also missed our prediction of $726.8 million.



GM Cruise recorded net revenues of $25 million in the fourth quarter, flat year over year. The metric came in line with our projection as well. The segment posted an operating loss of $792 million, wider than a loss of $524 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The reported loss also came in wider than our estimate of a loss of $610.4 million due to lower volume and mix.

Financial Position

General Motors had cash and cash equivalents of $18.85 billion as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $19.15 billion as of Dec 31, 2022. The long-term automotive debt at the end of the quarter was $15.98 billion compared with $15.88 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net automotive cash provided by operating activities amounted to $4.66 billion during the quarter under review. The company recorded an adjusted automotive free cash flow of $1.34 billion in fourth-quarter 2023, down from $4.46 billion recorded in the year-ago period.



GM declared its first-quarter dividend of 12 cents per share, marking a 35% increase from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid on Mar 14, 2024, to shareholders as of Mar 1, 2024.

2024 Guidance

For full-year 2024, GM expects adjusted EBIT in the range of $12-$14 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS is anticipated in the range of $8.50-$9.50. Capex is predicted to be in the $10-$11 billion range. Adjusted automotive free cash flow is expected in the band of $8-$10 billion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC, BYD Company Limited BYDDY and Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF. While both HMC and BYDDY sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MBGAF carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC’s 2024 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 14.8% and 37.3%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have moved up 7 cents and 3 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 36.5% and 70.6%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2024 has improved 31 cents in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBGAF’s 2023 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 5.8%. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have improved a penny and 30 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.