General Motors (GM) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

General Motors GM reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. Higher-than-expected revenues and profit from the North America segment, and higher-than-expected profit from the International segment led to the upswing. The bottom line surged 48% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.52 per share.



Revenues of $41,889 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41,833.3 million. The top line soared 56.4% from the year-ago figure of $26,779 million. The company recorded adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $4,287 million, significantly higher than $2,922 million in the prior-year quarter.



The automaker’s share in the GM market was 9.4% in the reported quarter, up from the year-ago quarter’s 8.4%.

General Motors Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

General Motors Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | General Motors Company Quote

Segmental Performance

GM North America (GMNA) generated third-quarter net revenues of $34,691 million, up from $20,554 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2021. Also, revenues from the unit outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34,024 million. The region’s wholesale vehicle sales of 784,000 units increased from 423,000 units reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s operating profit came in at $3,894 million, increasing from $2,125 million witnessed in the year-earlier period. The segmental profit also beat the consensus mark of $3,751 million.



GM International’s (GMI) net revenues in the reported quarter came in at $3,980 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $2,843 million. The metric, however, fell short of the consensus mark of $5,237 million. The segment’s wholesale vehicle sales of 182,000 units increased from 113,000 units in the year-ago quarter. The unit reported an operating profit of $334 million, rising from the year-ago profit of $229 million. The metric also topped the consensus mark of $177 million.



GM Financial generated net revenues of $3,187 million in the quarter, down from $3,354 million recorded in the year-ago period and missed the consensus mark of $3,304 million. Also, the segment recorded an EBIT-adjusted operating profit of $911 million, down from $1,093 million and missed the consensus mark of $968 million.



GM Cruise recorded net revenues of $25 million in the third quarter, down from $26 million and missed the consensus mark of $37.84 million. The segment posted an operating loss of $497 million, wider than the $286 million loss reported in the prior-year quarter. The reported loss also came in wider than the consensus mark of a loss of $432 million.

Financial Position

General Motors had cash and cash equivalents of $20,745 million as of Sep 30, 2022, compared with $20,067 million as of Dec 31, 2021. The long-term automotive debt at the end of the quarter was $18,333 million compared with $16,355 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



General Motors’ automotive cash provided by operating activities amounted to $6,502 million at the end of the reported quarter against $2,602 million cash used in operating activities in the year-ago period. The company recorded an adjusted automotive free cash flow of $4,593 million in third-quarter 2022 against a negative cash flow of $4,385 million generated in the third quarter of 2021.

2022 Guidance

For 2022, General Motors’ full-year net income projection remains same in the range of $9.6-$11.2 billion. The adjusted EBIT forecast remains unchanged in the range of $13.0 billion to $15.0 billion. The adjusted EPS estimate also remained unchanged in the band of $6.5-$7.5. Adjusted automotive free cash flow remains between $7 billion and $9 billion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GM currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Cummins Inc. CMI, CarParts.com PRTS and Dorman Products DORM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Cummins has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMI’s current-year earnings has been revised 0.4% upward in the past 30 days.



CarParts has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has remained constant over the past 30 days.



Dorman has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has remained constant over the past 30 days.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.