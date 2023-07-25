General Motors (GM) Q2 Earnings Beat on GMNA Unit Strength

General Motors GM reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. The outperformance can be primarily attributed to better-than-expected results from the North America market. The bottom line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.14 per share. Revenues of $44,746 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42,478 million and increased from $35,759 million recorded in the year-ago period.

The U.S. auto giant recorded adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $3,585 million, higher than $3,072 million in the prior-year quarter. The automaker’s share in the GM market was 9.3% in the reported quarter, compared with the year-ago quarter’s 9.4%. General Motors currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Segmental Performance

GM North America (GMNA) generated second-quarter net revenues of $37,220 million, up from $28,760 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2022. Also, revenues from the unit outpaced our model projection of $33,283.4 million on higher-than-expected deliveries as vehicle demand remained strong despite the high costs of borrowing. Wholesale vehicle sales in the GMNA unit totaled 833,000 units, increasing from 662,000 units reported in the year-ago quarter and topping our estimate of 738,000 units. The segment’s operating profit came in at $3,194 million, increasing from $2,299 million recorded in the year-earlier period. The metric also beat our forecast of $3,004.8 million.

GM International's (GMI) net revenues in the reported quarter came in at $3,955 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $3,807 million. The metric, however, fell short of our estimate of $4,376 million due to lower-than-expected deliveries. The segment’s wholesale vehicle sales of 147,000 units decreased from 155,000 units in the year-ago quarter and missed our projection of 172,000 units. GMI reported an operating profit of $236 million, which rose from the year-ago profit of $209 million but lagged our estimate of $378 million. Notably, the second quarter of 2022 included $0.2 billion Momenta mark-to-market gains.

GM Financial generated net revenues of $3,498 million in the quarter, up from $3,146 million recorded in the year-ago period and ahead of our prediction of $3,019 million. The segment recorded an EBIT-adjusted operating profit of $766 million, down from $1,106 million. The metric outpaced our forecast of $643 million, thanks to loan portfolio growth and higher effective yield.

GM Cruise recorded net revenues of $26 million in the second quarter compared with $25 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The metric exceeded our projection by $1 million. The segment posted an operating loss of $611 million, wider than a loss of $543 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The reported loss also came in wider than our estimate of $527 million owing to higher-than-expected costs related to operational scaling.

Financial Position

General Motors had cash and cash equivalents of $23,074 million as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $19,153 million as of Dec 31, 2022. The long-term automotive debt at the end of the quarter was $15,976 million compared with $15,885 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

General Motors’ net automotive cash provided by operating activities amounted to $7,114 million during the quarter under review. The company recorded an adjusted automotive free cash flow of $5,548 million in second-quarter 2023, surging from $1,407 million recorded in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance Updated

For 2023, General Motors’ full-year net income is estimated in the band of $9.3-$10.7 million, up from the previously guided $8.4-$9.9 billion range. The adjusted EBIT forecast was revised upward to $12-$14 billion from $11-$13 billion guided before. Adjusted EPS is expected in the band of $7.15-$8.15 a share, up from the prior forecast of $6.35-$7.35. Adjusted automotive free cash flow is envisioned between $7 billion and $9 billion, up from the previous projection of $5.5-$7.5 billion.

Key Releases From the Auto Space

Tesla TSLA reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of 91 cents per share, which rose from the year-ago figure of 76 cents and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. This marked the 10th consecutive earnings beat for this electric vehicle (EV) behemoth. Record deliveries and revenues, which topped expectations, resulted in this outperformance. Total revenues came in at $24,927 million, witnessing year-over-year growth of 47%. The top line exceeded the consensus mark of $24,884 million.

Tesla had cash and cash equivalents of $23,075 million as of Jun 30, 2023 compared with $22,402 million on Mar 31, 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $3,065 million in second-quarter 2023. Capital expenditure totaled $2,060 million in the quarter under review.

Carvana CVNA incurred a loss of 55 cents per share in second-quarter 2023, significantly lower than $2.35 incurred in the year-ago quarter. The loss also came in much narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.13 a share. The outperformance was primarily led by higher-than-expected gross profit per unit. Revenues of $2,968 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,625 million but fell 23.5% year over year.

Carvana had cash and cash equivalents of $541 million as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $434 million on Dec 31, 2022. Long-term debt amounted to $6,542 million as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $6,574 million recorded on Dec 31, 2022.

AutoNation AN reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $6.29 per share, which decreased 2.9% year over year but topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.83. This outperformance can be primarily attributed to higher-than-expected new vehicle revenues and profits. In the reported quarter, revenues amounted to $6,890.1 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,645 million. The company had recorded revenues of $6,869.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

AutoNation’s cash and cash equivalents were $63.7 million as of Jun 30, 2023, declining from $72.6 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2022. The company’s liquidity was $1.4 billion, including $64 million in cash and nearly $1.3 billion available under its revolving credit facility.

