General Motors (GM) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, '22 EPS View Up

General Motors GM reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. Better-than-expected contributions from North America, International and Financial segments drove the outperformance. The bottom line, however, compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.25 per share.



Revenues of $35,979 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36,252.5 million. The top line compares favorably with the year-ago figure of $32,474 million. The company recorded adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $4,044 million, lower than $4,417 million in the prior-year quarter.



The automaker’s share in the GM market was 9.1% in the reported quarter, slightly down from the year-ago quarter’s 9.9%.

General Motors Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

General Motors Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | General Motors Company Quote

Segmental Performance

GM North America (GMNA) generated first-quarter net revenues of $29,456 million, up from $25,957 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2021. Nonetheless, revenues from the unit lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34,263 million. The region’s wholesale vehicle sales of 694,000 units increased from 664,000 units reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s operating profit came in at $3,141 million, slightly higher than $3,134 million witnessed in the year-earlier period. The segmental profit also topped the consensus mark of $2,422 million.



GM International’s (GMI) net revenues in the reported quarter came in at $3,313 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $3,086 million. The metric crossed the consensus mark of $3,209 million. The segment’s wholesale vehicle sales of 137,000 units declined from 157,000 units in the year-ago quarter. The unit reported an operating profit of $328 million, higher than the year-ago profit of $308 million. It missed the consensus mark of $348 million.



GM Financial generated net revenues of $3,156 million in the quarter, down from $3,407 million recorded in the year-ago period and missed the consensus mark of $3,355 million. Also, the segment recorded an EBIT-adjusted operating profit of $1,284 million, up from $1,182 million and beat the consensus mark of $850 million.



GM Cruise witnessed net revenues of $26 million in the first quarter, down from $30 million reported in the year-earlier period. The segment posted an operating loss of $325 million, wider than the $229 million loss reported in the prior-year quarter but narrower than the consensus mark of a loss of $335 million.

Financial Position

General Motors had cash and cash equivalents of $16,349 million as of Mar 31, 2022, compared with $20,067 million as of Dec 31, 2021. The long-term automotive debt at the end of the quarter was $16,155 million compared with $16,355 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



General Motors’ automotive cash provided by operating activities amounted to $1,635 million at the end of the reported quarter against $1,096 million of automotive cash used by operating activities in the prior-year period. The company recorded an adjusted automotive free cash flow of $6 million in first-quarter 2022 against a negative cash flow of $1,932 million in the year-ago period.

2022 Guidance

For 2022, the company expects full-year net income to be in a range of $9.6-$11.2 billion, higher than the previous range of $9.4-$10.8 billion. Adjusted EBIT forecast remains unchanged in the range of $13.0 billion to $15.0 billion. The estimate for adjusted EPS was increased from the previous range of $6.25-$7.25 to $6.5-$7.5.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked players in the auto space include BRP Group, Inc. DOOO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Dorman Products DORM and Standard Motor Products SMP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BRP Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.1% for fiscal 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised around 7.9% upward in the past 60 days.



BRP Group’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. DOOO pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 68%, on average. The stock has declined 13.8% over the past year.



Dorman Products has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.32% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been marginally revised 0.4% upwards in the past 60 days.



Dorman Products’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. DORM pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average. The stock has lost 7.6% over the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Standard Motor’s current-year earnings has been revised around 1.1% upward in the past 60 days.



Standard Motor’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. SMP pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 60.5%, on average. The stock has declined 3.3% over the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.