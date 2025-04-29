General Motors (GM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, General Motors (GM) reported revenue of $44.02 billion, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.78, compared to $2.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.69, the EPS surprise was +3.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how General Motors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMNA : 827 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 768.77 thousand.

: 827 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 768.77 thousand. Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total : 912 thousand versus 901.35 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 912 thousand versus 901.35 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMI : 85 thousand versus 125.3 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 85 thousand versus 125.3 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Total net sales and revenue- GM Financial : $4.16 billion versus $3.92 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.

: $4.16 billion versus $3.92 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive : $39.86 billion compared to the $38.34 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

: $39.86 billion compared to the $38.34 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMI : $2.43 billion compared to the $3.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.3% year over year.

: $2.43 billion compared to the $3.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.3% year over year. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMNA : $37.39 billion compared to the $34.66 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.

: $37.39 billion compared to the $34.66 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year. Total net sales and revenue- Reclassifications/Eliminations : -$5 million compared to the -$24.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -85.3% year over year.

: -$5 million compared to the -$24.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -85.3% year over year. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- Corporate : $46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.8%.

: $46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.8%. Total net sales and revenue- GM Cruise : $1 million versus $25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -96% change.

: $1 million versus $25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -96% change. Operating segments- GMNA : $3.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.28 billion.

: $3.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.28 billion. Operating segments- GMI: $30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $62.65 million.

Shares of General Motors have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

