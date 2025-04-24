General Motors (GM) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, General Motors (GM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $42.37 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific General Motors metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total net sales and revenue- GM Financial' at $3.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMNA' will reach $34.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive' should arrive at $38.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMI' stands at $3.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- Corporate' will reach $37.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +16% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total net sales and revenue- GM Cruise' will reach $25.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMNA' to reach 765.55 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 792 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total' reaching 901.35 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 895 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMI' will likely reach 125.3 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 104 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating segments- GMNA' should come in at $3.20 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.84 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating segments- GM Financial' of $690.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $737 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for General Motors here>>>



Over the past month, shares of General Motors have returned -10% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. Currently, GM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.