General Motors (GM) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, General Motors Company (GM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.06 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $40.61 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific General Motors metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total net sales and revenue- GM Financial' will reach $3.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-GMI' should come in at $4.48 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-GMNA' reaching $32.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive' at $37.62 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-Corporate' will likely reach $43.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +40.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total net sales and revenue- GM Cruise' will reach $37.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +50.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMNA' to come in at 720.64 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 723 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total' of 916.45 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 864 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMI' should arrive at 189.77 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 141 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating segments- GM Financial' will reach $683.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $771 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating segments- GMNA' to reach $2.76 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.58 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating segments- GMI' stands at $297.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $347 million.



Shares of General Motors have demonstrated returns of -0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GM is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

