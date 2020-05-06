General Motors (GM) Q1 Earnings Beat on Solid GMNA Segment

General Motors GM reported adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share in first-quarter 2020, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents. Stronger-than-expected contribution from the North American segment led to the outperformance. However, the bottom line declined 56% from the year-ago figure of $1.41 a share.

The top U.S. carmaker reported revenues of $32,709 million, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32,587 million. However, the top line decreased from the year-ago figure of $34,878 million.

The automaker’s global market share was 7.9% in the reported quarter, reflecting a decline from 8.3% in the year-ago period.

Another U.S. auto biggie Tesla TSLA also delivered an earnings beat despite coronavirus woes. In contrast, Ford F and Fiat Chrysler FCAU not only missed earnings estimates but also incurred net loss in the first quarter of 2020.

Segment Results

GM North America (GMNA) generated first-quarter 2020 net revenues of $25,831 million, down from $27,365 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2019. Nonetheless, revenues from the GMNA unit outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24,981 million. Vehicle sales came in at 775,000 units, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 9.7%. Profits from the segment rose to $2,194 million from the year-ago level of $1,896 million. The metric also surpassed the consensus mark of $1,577 million. Strong sales of light-duty pickups and SUVs, along with cost-cut efforts led to improved year-over-year profits.

GM International’s (GMI) net revenues were $3,280 million, which declined from $3,850 million in the year-ago quarter. However, revenues from the GMI segment topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,147 million. Vehicle sales came in at 191,000 units, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 19%. The unit recorded an operating loss of $551 million against a profit of $31 million a year ago. Sagging vehicle sales in China amid economic slowdown and the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the segment.

GM Financial generated net revenues of $3,561 million in the quarter under review, down from $3,620 million recorded in the year-ago period. The segment recorded operating profit of $230 million, representing a decline from $359 million recorded in the prior year quarter. Increase in loan loss reserve related to coronavirus acted as a dampener.

GM Cruise generated net revenues of $25 million in first-quarter 2020. The segment reported operating loss of $228 million, wider than $169-million loss in the prior-year quarter.

Financials

General Motors had cash and cash equivalents of $38.5 billion as of Mar 31, 2020 compared with $19.1 billion as of Dec 31, 2019. Long-term automotive debt stands at $28.6 billion compared with $12.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2019. The company recorded negative adjusted automotive free cash flow (FCF) of $903 million in first-quarter 2019 compared with a negative FCF of $3,876 million in the prior-year period.

Actions Amid COVID-19

GM intends to resume operations in the United States and Canada on May 18. The company is providing new vehicle financing programs to spur demand during such uncertain times. GMF is offering 0% financing for seven years –– two years more than recent programs and four months deferred payments for those with A+ credit. Amid the coronavirus-led lockdown, General Motors’ online selling tool Shop. Click. Drive. is offering some respite.

The carmaker is implementing a number of actions to boost the firm’s cash position in a bid to sail through the coronavirus crisis. General Motors ended the first quarter with $33.4 billion in automotive liquidity, which includes around $16 billion drawn down from the credit revolvers. The firmextended $3.6 billion under the three-year revolving credit agreement to April 2022, in order to deal with the downturn caused by production shutdowns. It also extended the $2-billion 364-day revolving credit agreement, which was renewed by the company and its GM Financial (GMF) arm last month to April 2021.

General Motors has tapped brakes on quarterly cash dividend and suspended the share-repurchase program, citing the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The firm currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

