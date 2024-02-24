General Motors (GM) Price Target Increased by 5.60% to 50.36

The average one-year price target for General Motors (NYSE:GM) has been revised to 50.36 / share. This is an increase of 5.60% from the prior estimate of 47.68 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.06% from the latest reported closing price of 39.63 / share.

General Motors Declares $0.12 Dividend

On January 29, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 will receive the payment on March 14, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $39.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.62%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 8.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.88 (n=124).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2117 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GM is 0.32%, a decrease of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 1,268,227K shares. The put/call ratio of GM is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,841K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,136K shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 42,566K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,581K shares, representing a decrease of 18.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 58.84% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 35,754K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,510K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 4.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,062K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,098K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 12.55% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 29,545K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,625K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 20.29% over the last quarter.

General Motors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.

