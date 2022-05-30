General Motors (GM), POSCO to Invest in Quebec Battery Unit
General Motors GM and POSCO Chemical, have recently set up their joint venture, Ultium CAM to build a plant in Quebec, Canada for the production of high-nickel cathode active materials.
General Motors will get supply of the key electric vehicle (EV) component from POSCO, which will in turn gain a big push in its EV business. The project has an investment of $327 million earmarked. Per the contract, the plant will produce 30,000 tons of the cathode active materials per year to be used by 220,000 EVs with an initial investment of $327 million. Construction is slated to begin in August and expected to be completed by 2024.
Along with the joint venture, there will also be a eight-year contract per which high-nickel cathode-active materials manufactured at the Quebec site will be supplied to Ultium Cells, a battery joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution, from 2025. Both POSCO and General Motors are set for a long-run momentum in the EV space.
GM has ambitious investment plans to propel the company in the EV space. In January, GM announced a $7 billion investment plan in four Michigan manufacturing sites to create 4,000 new jobs and retain 1,000 jobs, as well as bolster battery cell and electric truck manufacturing capacity. GM's $35 billion investment pledge in EV in 2021 and autonomous vehicles through 2025 is also aiding two more sites in Spring Hill, TN, and Ingersoll, ON, to switch to all-electric manufacturing. Its $750 million investment to enhance charging capacity for residences, workplaces and public areas through 2025 also bode well.
POSCO Chemical considers the recent project as a springboard to propel its supply chain of core battery materials in North America, an area that is witnessing a rapid expansion of EVs.
Shares of GM have declined 34.9% over the past year compared with its industry's 13.7% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
GM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked players in the auto space include Fox Factory Holdings FOXF, Genuine Parts Company GPC and Standard Motor Products SMP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Fox Factory has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised around 1% upwards in the past 30 days.
Fox Factory’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. FOXF pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.18%, on average. The stock has declined 29.4% over the past year.
Genuine Parts has an expected earnings growth rate of 13.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been marginally revised 0.5% upwards in the past 30 days.
Genuine Parts’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. GPC pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.34%, on average. The stock has risen 6.1% over the past year.
Standard Motor has an expected earnings growth rate of 2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 2.2% upwards in the past 30 days.
Standard Motor’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. SMP pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.34%, on average. The stock has declined 13.2% over the past year.
Click to get this free report
Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Free Stock Analysis Report
General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- Why the S&P Futures Chart Offers Some Hope for Investors
- Clover Health Q1 Results Top Analyst Forecasts; Stock Becomes 12th Most Popular With Retail Investors
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rise, Wendy’s Stock Gains On Potential Deal
- Elrond-Based P2E Game Cantina Royale to be Widely Accessible