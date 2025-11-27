Is General Motors (GM) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is General Motors (GM) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

General Motors is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. General Motors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, GM has moved about 36.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 7.4%. This means that General Motors is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Magna (MGA). The stock is up 16.9% year-to-date.

In Magna's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, General Motors belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.4% so far this year, so GM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Magna belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. This 51-stock industry is currently ranked #81. The industry has moved -1.1% year to date.

General Motors and Magna could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

