General Motors (GM) Offers Voluntary Buyout to Reduce Costs

General Motors GM will offer “Voluntary Separation Program” to the majority of its 58,000 U.S. employees who have spent five or more years in the company as of Jun 30, 2023. Outside the United States, the buyouts will be offered to executives who have spent at least two years in the company. According to a letter sent to employees from GM CEO Mary Barra on Thursday, the aim of the program is to slash $2 billion in structural costs by the end of 2024.



According to a public filing, the legacy automaker expects a pretax charge of $1.5 billion related to the separation program. The major chunk of charges are expected to be all-cash and will take place during the first half of the year.



In the letter, CEO Barra mentioned that the program aims to accelerate attrition in the United States to avoid any involuntary action in the future. Last week, GM announced the termination of around 500 employees globally but did not disclose the reason for the layoff. On the lastearnings call GM CFO Paul Jacobson said, “I want to be clear, we’re not planning layoffs. We’re limiting our hiring to only the most strategically important roles and we will use attrition to help manage our overall headcount.”



GM also stated, “By permanently bringing down structured costs, we can improve vehicle profitability and remain nimble in an increasingly competitive market.”



U.S. employees eligible for the package will receive one month’s pay for every year of employment up to 12 months, COBRA health coverage, a prorated performance bonus and outplacement services. Global employees will receive a base salary, COBRA health coverage, outplacement services and additional incentives.



General Motors strongly encourages its employees to accept one of the three packages the company is offering. Interested employees must sign up for the program by Mar 24. If the employee signs up for the program and receives approval, they will depart by Jun 30. However, the spokeswoman of GM declined to disclose the number of buyout packages that the company is willing to accept. According to a public filing at the end of 2022, GM employed a total of 81,000 employees worldwide.



The last buyout program offered by GM in 2018-2019 targeted nearly 18,000 North American employees.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.