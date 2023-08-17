General Motors (GM) & Mitra Chem to Boost EV Battery Tech

In a strategic move to supercharge its electric vehicle (EV) battery technology, General Motors GM is making a significant investment in Silicon Valley-based startup, Mitra Chem, an AI-enabled battery materials pioneer.

Embracing the Electric Shift

Over the past few years, GM has openly championed the electrification of its vast fleet across the majority of its brands. The linchpin of this transformation has been its proprietary Ultium EV platform, which draws its power from Ultium battery cells. Despite committing substantial resources to foster a shift to EV production and constructing expansive battery manufacturing facilities in North America, GM's prime focus has been on scaled cell production, with comparatively fewer resources dedicated to R&D in battery chemistries. This is where Mitra Chem comes into play.

The Power of AI in Battery Development

Startups like Mitra Chem are revolutionizing the field with their cutting-edge technologies. They are not only devising new battery chemistries at scale but achieving this at an astonishing rate. Consequently, GM's collaboration with Mitra Chem has a clear mandate — the co-development of iron-based cathodes and the exploration of novel cell chemistries.

By taking the lead in a $60 million Series B financing round for Mitra Chem, General Motors is essentially investing in the future of EV batteries. Mitra Chem’s state-of-the-art AI platform and its premier R&D facility based in Mountain View, CA are set to be the catalysts in GM's quest for commercially viable and affordable EV batteries.

Co-Development of Advanced Iron-Based Cathode

One of the key collaborations between GM and Mitra Chem revolves around the development of advanced iron-based cathode active materials (CAM), such as lithium manganese iron phosphate. These CAMs are envisioned to power cost-effective EV batteries that are synergistic with GM’s Ultium Platform. With GM's funding, Mitra Chem can amplify its operations and hasten its market introduction of innovative battery materials.

Gil Golan, GM's vice president of Technology Acceleration and Commercialization, outlined the strategic nature of this investment, emphasizing its alignment with GM's larger vision in battery technology and U.S.-focused battery supply chains.

Accelerating Battery R&D With Machine Learning

What sets Mitra Chem apart is its unique R&D facility that can mimic, create and evaluate thousands of cathode designs each month. This robust capacity drastically reduces learning cycles, paving the way for a swifter market introduction of new battery cell formulas.

Mitra Chem's innovative "atoms-to-tons acceleration platform" harnesses the prowess of simulations and physics-informed machine learning models. This will aid in expediting various processes from formulation discovery and cathode synthesis optimization to cell-lifetime evaluation and process scale-up.

Broader Implications for the U.S. Market

This collaboration promises not just technological advancements but also economic implications. With the prospect of affordable, locally produced EV batteries, American consumers might soon witness not only more budget-friendly models but potentially enhanced federal tax benefits under the Inflation Reduction Act's provisions.

In the words of Mitra Chem’s CEO and co-founder, Vivas Kumar, this partnership holds the promise of developing affordable battery chemistries that can be used in GM vehicles and can also drive the mission to introduce U.S.-made, iron-based cathode materials for a variety of applications, from EVs to grid-scale electrified energy storage.

In conclusion, GM's strategic partnership with Mitra Chem underscores a forward-thinking approach to EV battery technology, with a clear vision of a sustainable and electric-powered future.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

