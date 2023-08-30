General Motors (GM) Looks Like Value Based on Both Fundamental Factors and the Chart

While I use both fundamental and technical analysis, I use them primarily for different things. Fundamental analysis -- looking at a company’s profits, revenue and prospects, and at a stock’s valuation relative to those things -- is really the only thing that matters when looking at longer-term investments. On the other hand, technical analysis -- the reading of charts and the patterns that they reveal -- is usually more useful when it comes to short-term positioning. Market dynamics like that can result in a stock moving in one direction or another enough to generate a trading profit, but over time, fundamentals always dictate a stock’s price.

Sometimes, though, both analyses point to one thing, and over the years, I have learned not to ignore a trade when that happens. It is true right now when it comes to GM (GM). There are reasons that that stock has been falling, but the selling looks overdone at this point, from both a fundamental and technical standpoint. Let’s start with the fundamentals and get the negatives out of the way first.

Long-term, GM is a legacy manufacturer in an industry in transition. EVs have close to twenty percent of the new car market and that number is growing rapidly. Other car makers that specialize in that area, such as Tesla (TSLA) and Rivian (RIVN), are much sexier picks and I certainly wouldn’t discourage anyone from owning them. That, though, is not my focus here. GM is definitely behind the curve when it comes to EV sales, with only 2.8% of their sales coming from that sector in Q2. However, that is partly because they are still selling a lot of gas-powered trucks and other high-margin vehicles, and in the U.S., they are in a solid second place behind the runaway leader Tesla in EV market share. So, the EV situation is not great right now, but it is improving, and investing is about what will happen, not what has happened.

A more immediate negative is the state of negotiations with the UAW. The union’s members just voted to authorize a strike should it be deemed necessary. That is a worry, but while it is in the future, it will be relatively short-term in its impact, and could well be avoided completely. It is something that falls into the category of “Cross that bridge when we come to it” and doesn’t really change the basic value proposition for the stock.

That value proposition is glaringly obvious on the numbers. GM has trailing and forward P/Es of between 4 and 5 and is currently trading at around two-thirds of the company’s book value. Barring anything other than a complete meltdown in the economy, that looks remarkably cheap. As I said, though, there is a technical, chart-based case to be made for buying GM at current levels as well.

The stock had a terrible first half of 2022, falling from a high above $67 to just above $30 by July. Since that low was hit, though, it has been trading in a bit of a range with a base that is gradually rising. That makes this an attractive entry point for two reasons. The first is that it makes it less likely that the next drop will be lower than the last low, and if it is, it is even less likely that GM will fall below that $30 level. There are just too many support levels between here and there for it to fall precipitously.

Second, and very importantly for me, that $30 level provides a natural cut off point should things not work out. My interest in markets started in dealing rooms and I still retain a bit of a trader’s mentality as a result, and there are some aspects of trading that can and should be borrowed by investors who are thinking much more long-term than a trader ever would, and the most important of those is setting and sticking to stop loss levels.

When you take a position, whether the time horizon is measured in minutes or hours, or months, years, even decades, you always do so based on a set of assumptions. If things don’t go as you foresaw in terms of the stock price, either those assumptions were wrong in the first place, or something has changed. Either way, your original trade or investment thesis is invalid at that point, and hanging on to a position when that is true is a an emotional rather than a logical decision. Setting a hard stop level in advance takes the emotion out of things. At worst, it gives you the opportunity to cut and think again.

That is in part what makes this level so attractive to me as an entry point for GM. A stop loss order at just below $30 would limit losses to just over 10% of your initial investment, and if you can’t afford that, you are investing too much. The potential upside, on the other hand is, at a minimum, a move back up to the top of the range, representing a gain of around 25%. In other words, you are getting odds of around 2.5 to 1 on a trade that has at least a 50% chance of success.

The negatives that have dragged GM down are questionable, there is clear value at current levels, and the chart shows this to be a good entry point. Add all that up, and the stock looks like a buy.

