General Motors (GM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

General Motors (GM) closed at $48.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the an automotive manufacturer had gained 19.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of General Motors will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.57, signifying a 12.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $44.65 billion, up 1.18% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.94 per share and a revenue of $179 billion, indicating changes of +29.43% and +4.16%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.05% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, General Motors is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, General Motors is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.87. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.09.

Meanwhile, GM's PEG ratio is currently 0.49. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

