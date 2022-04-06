General Motors (GM) & Honda (HMC) to Tie Up for EV Development

General Motors GM and Honda Motor HMC recently announced that they will be deepening their ties to co-develop a series of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) structured on a new global framework using advanced Ultium battery technology. The collaboration promises to create new value for consumers and redefine the EV ownership experience.



The companies are focusing on mass production of EVs beginning in 2027, including compact crossover vehicles, the segment being the largest in the world, with annual volumes of more than 13 million vehicles. The joint initiative will leverage both companies' technology, design and sourcing strategies. The partnership involves manufacturing an all-electric product for North America at a lower price than the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV. GM and Honda will also collaborate to reduce the cost of electrification and improve performance and sustainability for future vehicles.



General Motors targets EV production capacity of 2 million units by the end of 2025. GM has already been working to expedite technologies like lithium-metal, silicon and solid-state batteries to upgrade battery cell manufacturing processes. It is committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its global products and operations by 2040 and eliminating tailpipe emissions from light-duty vehicles in the United States by 2035. The new project is synchronous with its targets.



Honda, too, is bolstering its efforts in all-solid-state battery technology and has established a demonstration line in Japan in this regard.



Collaboration efforts between GM and Honda have come a long way, with multiple projects in recent years targeting EV and autonomous vehicle (AV) technologies. They have worked on a next-generation fuel cell system and hydrogen storage technologies and GM's EV battery module development efforts. In 2020, GM and Honda announced plans to co-build two EVs, including the Honda Prologue, to be unveiled in early 2024, followed by Acura's first EV SUV. Moreover, the companies are allying to develop the Cruise Origin, one of the first complete AVs designed for driverless delivery.

