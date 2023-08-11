General Motors (GM) & Ford (F) Decline Amid Union Demands

Shares of leading U.S. automakers, General Motors GM and Ford F faced significant downturns yesterday amid concerns that their labor costs might skyrocket due to pressing demands from union leaders.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union is pushing for amplified wage hikes and other benefits. Per recent reports from Bloomberg, these demands could potentially slap GM and Ford with over $80 billion in additional expenses each. These developments follow on the heels of the Teamsters union securing a hefty deal with United Parcel Service UPS last month, adding tens of billions to its cost structure and subsequently leading to a slashed financial forecast for the year.

GM's stock value plummeted 5.8%, marking its steepest one-day fall in almost eight months. In tandem, Ford's shares lost 4.5%. This placed GM and Ford as the second and fourth most significant percentage decliners on the S&P 500, respectively.

GM and F currently carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy), respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The epicenter of these tensions lies in the ongoing negotiations between these legacy automakers and the UAW concerning a new four-year contract. Among the union's ambitious requests are a 46% wage hike, the reinstatement of traditional pensions, cost-of-living adjustments, a reduced workweek and enhanced retiree perks.

While the automakers have expressed reservations about many of these demands, the recent success of organized labor, particularly the Teamsters with UPS, seems to have invigorated the union movements across the nation.

UAW president Shawn Fain champions the cause, emphasizing that the workforce's pivotal role in reviving these auto behemoths post the Great Recession merits a substantial reward. However, the automakers counter this by highlighting their already substantial compensation packages. They stress the need to maintain wage competitiveness, especially as they pivot their investment focus toward the burgeoning electric vehicle market.

As the tug-of-war between the automakers and unions intensifies, the outcome will not only shape the future labor landscape but also determine how swiftly these companies can adapt to the evolving electric vehicle market.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.