General Motors (GM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, General Motors (GM) reached $47.63, with a -1.71% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.59% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.45%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.78%.

Shares of the an automotive manufacturer have depreciated by 2.65% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 16.95% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.23%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of General Motors in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.69, showcasing a 2.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42.7 billion, down 0.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.45 per share and a revenue of $180.2 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.02% and -3.87%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for General Motors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.08% higher. General Motors currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, General Motors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.23. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.47.

It's also important to note that GM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Domestic industry stood at 1.12 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

