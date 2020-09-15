General Motors (GM) Extends Deal With SiriusXM Till 2027

General Motors GM recently announced the extension of its long-term agreement with SiriusXM Holdings Inc. SIRI till 2027. Commencing from model year 2021, General Motors will increase the number of vehicles installed with SiriusXM to include almost all Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles.



The auto giant was the first company which started equipping SiriusXM on select Cadillac models in 2002. Since then, the company has manufactured millions of vehicles integrated with SiriusXM.



As part of the latest agreement, the partnership will extend till 2027, enabling the automaker to deliver SiriusXM experience to more customers than ever before, which has a channel or content option for everyone, making the ride more entertaining.



A three-month trial subscription of SiriusXM All Access — SiriusXM's most powerful programming package — will be continued to be offered to customers purchasing or leasing equipped 2020 vehicle models, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac. These customers can enjoy the benefits of SiriusXM inside the vehicle, and also listen outside the vehicle by downloading the SiriusXM app. This is applicable for customers who buy or rent pre-owned vehicles as well.



At the end of 2019, General Motors announced that it would deliver nearly one million Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles integrated with SiriusXM with 360L, which represents the future of in-vehicle audio entertainment. The number of GM vehicles equipped with SiriusXM with 360L will continue to rise in the upcoming years. SiriusXM with 360L collaborates satellite and streaming content delivery into one in-vehicle amusement experience, enhancing the user interface by offering more choices and making it simpler to use, offering a more customized user involvement, and access to unlimited channels and on-demand programming choices.



General Motors has always been at the forefront when it comes to delivering premium technology to customers and its extension of alliance with SiriusXM is a classic example of this. The GM vehicles integrated with SiriusXM enable subscribers to access more channels now, while assisting them to find and listen to what they want to hear, thus offering a more personalized experience.

