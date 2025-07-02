General Motors (GM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

General Motors (GM) closed at $52.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.94%.

The stock of an automotive manufacturer has risen by 6.05% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of General Motors in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 22, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.44, indicating a 20.26% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.34 billion, down 5.48% from the year-ago period.

GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.3 per share and revenue of $177.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.26% and -5.29%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.09% downward. General Motors currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, General Motors is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.81, which means General Motors is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, finds itself in the bottom 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

