General Motors (GM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

General Motors (GM) ended the recent trading session at $47.11, demonstrating a -1.65% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.96%.

The an automotive manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 0.44% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 14.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of General Motors in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.67, signifying a 1.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $42.7 billion, indicating a 0.73% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.52 per share and revenue of $180.2 billion, which would represent changes of +8.68% and -3.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for General Motors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.49% upward. General Motors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, General Motors is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.16. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.97.

We can additionally observe that GM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

