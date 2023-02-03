General Motors (GM) Declares $0.09 Dividend

General Motors said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $41.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.78%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 8.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.44 (n=127).

The current dividend yield is 2.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.76%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.66% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Motors is $49.24. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 18.66% from its latest reported closing price of $41.50.

The projected annual revenue for General Motors is $165,001MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual EPS is $6.16, a decrease of 0.20%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2069 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 2.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GM is 0.3654%, an increase of 3.6259%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 1,379,231K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 78,064,548 shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,273,952 shares, representing a decrease of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 52,800,464 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,800,454 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 50,000,000 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,877,359 shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 41,530,506 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,615,406 shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 4.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,294,317 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,646,758 shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 12.54% over the last quarter.

General Motors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.