General Motors (GM) Buys a 25% Stake in Pure WaterCraft

General Motors GM has acquired a 25% stake in Pure Watercraft, a startup making electric outboard motors and batteries for boats. The move takes the valuation of the startup to $600 million.



Per the deal, worth $150 million, General Motors will be Seattle-based Pure Watercraft’s components supplier. It will also co-develop new products and provide engineering, design and manufacturing expertise to aid the company in establishing new factories.



General Motors is optimistic that its present footing in deploying technology across rail, truck and aerospace industries, along with the collaboration with Pure Watercraft, will effectively contribute toward zero-emission marine products.



In another development in its EV development efforts, General Motors will start delivering its GMC Hummer electric pickup truck in December. The starting price is above $100,000, and it plans to add subsequent models with higher EV driving ranges and lower starting prices in 2023. The Hummer EV will join the class of electric pickup made by Rivian Automotive Inc. available in the market.

